UCLA football: Linebacker Weston Port reopens recruitment

Weston Port, the linebacker who signed with UCLA football in 2025 and then began his LDS mission, has reopened his recruitment in advance of his return early next year.

✌🏻[posted on behalf of weston port] pic.twitter.com/4U6koRkyO4 — ᴡᴇꜱᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) May 14, 2026

Port was rated a four-star on Rivals in the 2025 class. The 6’2, 210-pounder prepped at San Juan Hills and, notably, BYU was one of a few schools that were heavily in the mix for him out of high school.

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Port would effectively have been part of UCLA’s 2027 linebacker class, which already includes three commitments in Cain Brackney, Colton McKibben, and Mike Davis. The Bruins are also in the mix for Toa Satele, the No. 1 player in Hawaii and the No. 68 overall player in the country.

It remains to be seen how extensively UCLA football with Bob Chesney will continue to pursue Port, given that he committed to the previous staff and hasn’t developed a relationship with the current staff.