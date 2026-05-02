UCLA Football Moves Up Rivals 2027 Team Recruiting Rankings to Top 10

With the commitments of four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson from Long Beach Poly and three-star running back Jayshon Gibson from North Richland Hills (Tex.) Richland, the UCLA football 2027 recruiting class has moved up the rankings — again.

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After the commitments of four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse and four-star defensive tackle George Toia on Friday, UCLA’s class shot up to No. 12 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

JuJu Johnson on UCLA’s campus

Now it moves to No. 10, jumping over both Miami and LSU.

UCLA is still 4th in the Big Ten, behind USC, Ohio State and Oregon — but closing pretty fast.

(These prospect rankings are from the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services; it’s not the Rivals rankings, which has Gibson as a four-star.)

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, UCLA has 8 four-star recruits committed, and 14 committed prospects total. If it just modestly fills out the rest of its 2027 recruiting class, the commitments it already has probably guarantees a top-25 finish, and maybe even top 15.

This is all happening just five months since Bob Chesney became UCLA’s head football coach and, obviously, turned around the culture and recruiting effectiveness of the program.

And from what we’re hearing, UCLA will probably continue to add to its 2027 recruiting haul in the next several days. How high in the team rankings can UCLA go?

Stay tuned here at Bruin Report Online.