Videos from UCLA football practice No. 6

We were on hand on Tuesday for UCLA football’s sixth practice of the spring. In the early going, we watched kickoff return drills, defensive line drills, and then some defensive players going through backpedal and catching drills.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 4 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 4 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Watch the clips below.

Defensive line drills. pic.twitter.com/e1M49bMwC8 — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 14, 2026