UCLA football practice videos from Tuesday

The UCLA football team was back on the practice field on Tuesday for the 13th practice session of the spring. The Bruins will practice once more this week on Thursday before the spring game on Saturday.

Check out videos from the first few periods of practice on Tuesday, which includes some defensive line drills, some punt return work, and some clips of the quarterbacks throwing.

Stay tuned for our practice report, where we’ll discuss the current status of the injured, the latest movement on the offensive line depth chart, and a very cool catch from the star of the spring, wide receiver Brian Rowe.

Couple punt return reps with an exercise ball gunner. pic.twitter.com/cA6Uw4haht — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 28, 2026