UCLA Football Recruiting Pod: Official Visit Weekend, 2028 Recruiting

In this edition of BRO’s UCLA Football recruiting podcast, Brandon Huffman and Tracy McDannald previewed the Elite 11 and UCLA’s upcoming official visit weekend, and then also talked about the UCLA staff’s energy on the recruiting trail in 2028.

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