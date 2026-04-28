UCLA Football Spring Game Details, Video Invite from Bob Chesney

UCLA will conclude its spring practice sessions with its Spring Game, May 2nd at the Rose Bowl.

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Admission is open to the public and free, but a ticket is required, available HERE.

The actual game kicks off at 12:00 p.m.

Parking lots open at 9:00 a.m. and gates open at 10:00 a.m.

Tailgating is allowed and encouraged (watch Bob Chesney’s video below).

UCLA will be enforcing a clear bag policy for all spectators.

The game will feature a modified four-quarter, offense vs. defense scrimmage format.

To our knowledge, the game will not be televised.

This is the only spring session the public has been allowed to watch. The media, however, attended most practices. To get all Bruin Report Online’s coverage of UCLA football’s spring sessions — all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, videos and more — go to BRO’s UCLA Spring Practice Central.

Listen to coach Bob Chesney extend an invitation to the Spring Game: