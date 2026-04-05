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UCLA Football Spring Practice Central -- UPDATED 4/4

David Woods UCLA beat writerby: David Woods16 hours agodaviddavidwoods

It’s the first spring for Bob Chesney with UCLA football! Practice begins on April 2 and will go all the way through May 2 and the spring game. Check back here for all the latest interviews, practice reports, videos, analyses, and much more.

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UCLA Football Spring Practice Roster

UCLA Football 2026 Live Depth Chart

UCLA Football Practice Reports

April 4 — Observations from UCLA football’s open second spring practice
April 2 — UCLA football begins first spring practice under Bob Chesney

Interviews

April 4 — Additional observations from UCLA’s second spring practice
April 4 — UCLA Football DC Colin Hitschler on the Scheme, Player Enthusiasm, and Chesney’s Motivational Skills
April 4 — UCLA OC Dean Kennedy looks back on Week 1 of spring football camp
April 2 — UCLA Football Coach Bob Chesney on First Spring Practice (WITH TRANSCRIPT)
March 4 — UCLA HC Bob Chesney talks spring football, personnel — now free

Videos/Photos from Practice

April 4 — Videos from UCLA spring practice No. 2
April 2 — Videos from first UCLA football spring practice
April 2 — Photos from UCLA Football’s First Spring Practice

Recruiting from Spring Practice

April 4– LIVE Updates- Recruit reaction after UCLA hosts massive crop of visitors for Spring Practice
April 2 — UCLA intel: Top prospects weigh in on staff after spring practice

UCLA Football Spring Previews

UCLA Football Spring Preview: Quarterbacks
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Running Backs
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Tight Ends
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Wide Receivers
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Offensive Line
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Edges
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Defensive Tackles
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Linebackers
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Cornerbacks
UCLA Football Spring Preview: Safeties
10 Things to Watch For at Spring Practice

Podcasts

March 27 — BROCast Spring Football Preview