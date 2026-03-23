UCLA Football to Host 2026 Spring Game at the Rose Bowl

Release from UCLA:

UCLA football announced today that the 2026 Spring Game will take place on Saturday, May 2 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The final workout of the Bruins’ spring practice period under new head coach Bob Chesney kicks off at 12 p.m. PT. Admission is free for all fans who request a ticket, available HERE. Gate A at the Rose Bowl will open at 10 a.m., with parking lots H, K and I opening at 9 a.m. Parking will also be free to all fans. UCLA will be enforcing a clear bag policy for all spectators.

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The game format will be determined closer to the event.

Chesney continues to prepare for his first season in Westwood after two seasons as head coach at James Madison University (2024-25), where he guided the Dukes to a 21-6 record and numerous historic firsts. His 2025 team recorded just the 10th unbeaten conference record in Sun Belt history, going 8-0, and captured the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship and College Football Playoff berth. Chesney was named the 2025 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award.

ROSE BOWL CINCO DE MAYO EVENT x UCLA SPRING GAME

Cinco de Mayo at the UCLA Spring Game is more than just a celebration, it is a tribute to the traditions, heritage, and families that shape the local community. Attendees can explore a vibrant Cinco de Mayo Marketplace featuring handmade jewelry, clothing, and local resources, alongside a variety of food and beverage offerings. The event will also include a boxing tournament in the Court of Champions, live music and a sneak peek of the 2026 UCLA Football season during the UCLA Spring Game on the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium field, creating a memorable experience for the whole family.

2026 UCLA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION

Season tickets for the first year of the Bob Chesney Era are now available to purchase. Fans can click HERE or contact UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or via email at [email protected] for more information. Sign up for UCLA Athletics emails HERE to stay up-to-date on inside information, ticket deals and more. UCLA opens its seven-game home schedule in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 12 versus San Diego State.