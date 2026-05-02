UCLA Football's Cole Martin, Kenneth Moore Talk After Spring Game

UCLA football veteran safety Cole Martin and freshman receiver Kenneth Moore took questions from the media after the UCLA Spring Game Saturday.

Moore talked about getting taken out by the referee on one play and then scoring his first touchdown in the Rose Bowl.

Martin spoke about the “awesome” experience of finishing off spring practice with a game at the Rose Bowl.

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