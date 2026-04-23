UCLA Football's Jaivian Thomas on RB Group, Difference in Offense, Chesney's Impact

UCLA football running back Jaivian Thomas talked to the media after practice Thursday.

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The senior-to-be spoke about the impact head coach Bob Chesney has made on the program.

Thomas talked about the running backs group, how they all are trying to help each other, and the difference he sees in the running game compared to last season.