UCLA Gets the No. 6 Seed in the Big Ten Tournament; Could be Rematched with Minnesota

After demolishing USC Saturday, 89-68 (for the game review, GO HERE), UCLA secured the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

With Purdue also losing to Wisconsin Saturday, 97-93, UCLA finished the Big Ten regular season tied for sixth with the Boilermakers at 13-7. But in light of UCLA’s win over Purdue back in January, the Bruins prevail in the tiebreaker and snag the No. 6 seed.

That means UCLA will face the winner of the game between the No. 14 seed and No. 11-seed Minnesota (Wednesday, March 11, 6:00 p.m. PT; BTN).

As of right now, Rutgers projects to that No. 14 seed, but the Scarlet Knights still have a game left to play — Sunday against Penn State. A win gets them the No. 14 seed, but a loss could create a multi-team tiebreaker with Northwestern, Oregon and possibly even Maryland (which also plays Sunday, against Illinois).

Get the Golden Gopher Off Your Back

You might have blocked it out, but the Golden Gophers handed UCLA perhaps its worst loss of the season just a week ago, when the Bruins were listless losers in Minneapolis, 78-73. Minnesota is 76 in the NET Rankings (GO HERE).

Of course, whoever is the No. 14 seed could certainly beat Minnesota, no question.

If it’s Rutgers, and it does advance past Minnesota, that’s probably good for UCLA, which matched up well against the Scarlet Knights back on February 3rd in Pauley Pavilion when the Bruins blew them out, 98-66.

UCLA, though, probably wouldn’t mind a shot at getting the Gopher off its back. In that game February 28th, UCLA played some really dismal defense, allowing Minnesota to shoot 58% from the field and 52% from three. UCLA allowed Minnesota to score 1.472 points per possession, which is elite.

On the other side of the court, Minnesota employed a zone defense, which took UCLA out of its offensive comfort zone. Trent Perry had perhaps his worst game of the season, scoring no points on 0 for 7 shooting.

Rounding Into Form?

You could say UCLA, since that game, has put it together, blowing out No. 9 Nebraska, 72-52, and then USC Saturday night at the Galen Center. UCLA’s offense has continued to make strides, with Donovan Dent finding his form. In his last five games, the senior point guard has dished out 53 assists against just 2 turnovers, which is not human.

Defensively the Bruins are playing much better for two consecutive games, keeping Nebraska and USC to a combined 41% shooting from the field and 25% from three. Eric Freeny has emerged in the last two games coming off the bench, and he’s been instrumental in UCLA’s improved defense. He also had the best offensive game of his career against USC, scoring 10 points in 18 minutes. Freeny played 18 minutes in the other USC blowout at Pauley Pavilion and a solid 11 minutes in the win over Illinois; he played just 1 minute against Minnesota.

With the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, UCLA gets a double-bye and won’t play until Thursday. The game is the last of the day, tipping off at approximately 6:00 PT at the United Center in Chicago.