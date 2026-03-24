UCLA guards Kiki Rice, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Lena Bilić after win over OK State

On a night UCLA’s star center was a dominant force, her guards consistently found her for post-entry passes that Oklahoma State’s defense had trouble stopping, too.

The top-seeded Bruins defeated eighth-seeded Oklahoma State 87-68 in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday at Pauley Pavilion, clinching the program’s fourth consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

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UCLA (33-1), winners of 27 consecutive games, will face fourth-seeded Minnesota in the Sacramento 2 Regional semifinal Friday at 4:30 p.m.

All-American center Lauren Betts scored a career-high 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting to go with nine rebounds and five assists. The Bruins finished with 24 assists on their 33 made field goals, with many on high-arcing entry passes that Betts consistently pulled down and scored on.

Point guard Charlisse Leger-Walker capped the performance by firing a backhanded pass from five feet behind the 3-point line, with two defenders in the vicinity and over another in the paint, to Betts for her final basket and UCLA promptly emptied the bench with a minute remaining as the crowd roared in appreciation.

Afterward, Bruin Report Online caught up with Leger-Walker and fellow guards Kiki Rice and Lena Bilić for their thoughts on Betts’ big night, the team’s collective passing that contributed to the effort, the trip to the Sweet 16, and more. Watch the full videos below:

Kiki Rice

Charlisse Leger-Walker

Lena Bilić