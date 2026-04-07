UCLA HC Bob Chesney addresses media after Practice No. 3

After UCLA wrapped up Day 3 of spring football camp, head coach Bob Chesney addressed the media Tuesday morning.

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Chesney is fresh off returning from Phoenix and watching the Bruins’ women’s basketball team win the program’s first-ever national championship. He said he could not pass up the opportunity to witness the feat and said he found motivation in Cori Close‘s coaching methods.

“That team was unbelievable,” Chesney said. “Watching Cori, watching her lead her team and understand the process of it — never got caught up in the scoreboard, never gets caught up in the wins and losses — only gets caught up in what they can do on the next moment and live in that moment.”

On the football field, he got another practice under the belt of quarterback Nico Iamaleava running the scheme. Much like offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy said this past weekend, Chesney said he has been impressed with his signal-caller’s leadership qualities.

“I think he’s been really great,” Chesney said. “His poise, his understanding of the offense his communication — it’s not about him is the thing I’m most impressed about.”

UCLA HC Bob Chesney’s press conference after Day 3

Watch the full video below for more, including status updates on inactive players Sam Yoon, Ryan McCulloch and Shane Rosenthal, his hands on-approach in practice, some of the fun competition periods in practice, the feedback from recruits visiting practices, and much more: