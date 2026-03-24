UCLA HC Cori Close, Lauren Betts, Gianna Kneepkens after second-round NCAA tournament win over OK State

UCLA is headed back to the Sweet 16.

The top-seeded Bruins got a dominant effort from center Lauren Betts en route to an 87-68 win over Oklahoma State in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday at Pauley Pavilion.

“I think I was just working really hard today on getting seals, and my teammates did a really good job of finding me today. Some of those passes were absolutely insane,” Betts said after scoring a career-high 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting to go with nine rebounds and five assists.

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UCLA (33-1), winners of 27 consecutive games, will face fourth-seeded Minnesota in the Sacramento 2 Regional semifinal Friday at 4:30 p.m. It marks the program’s fourth consecutive trip to a regional semifinal.

After the victory, Betts was joined by teammate Gianna Kneepkens and head coach Cori Close in the postgame press conference.

“She makes everyone better not just because of the basketball player she is, but the leader she is,” Kneepkens said of Betts. “She challenges us, she pushes us, she just wants what’s best for the team.”

Close said her seniors playing in their final home game “understand the assignment” as they navigated the emotions of the night and balanced the business-like approach in getting the victory and taking another step in their quest for a national championship.

“I want them to celebrate this moment,” Close said. “I want them to have the joy of what they have given this community.”

UCLA postgame press conference after win over OK State

Watch the full video below courtesy of the NCAA: