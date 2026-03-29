UCLA HC Cori Close, players after punching Final Four ticket

For most of the first three quarters, the top-seeded UCLA women’s basketball team was out of sync and outhustled by third-seeded Duke. A 3 1/2-minute spurt in the third quarter, the first time all Sunday afternoon the Bruins appeared to be in rhythm, saved their season.

UCLA mustered an 11-2 run to close the third quarter, taking its first lead since the game’s opening seconds, and punched its ticket to a second consecutive Final Four with a 70-58 win over Duke in the Sacramento 2 Regional final at the Golden 1 Center.

“I think team defense is everything for us,” Bruins head coach Cori Close told reporters.

“We wanted to bring our ball-screen defense a little bit higher…and force them to make shots toward the baseline. … I think we did a much better job of that in the second half.”

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The Bruins (35-1), who trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, took better care of the ball after trailing 39-31 at the break. It marked the first time UCLA has trailed at intermission since its lone loss of the season to Texas in late November.

Reserve forward Angela Dugalić said the players, like they have done numerous times, took ownership of what needed to change before the coaching staff came into the locker room at halftime.

“When Cori came in (the locker room at halftime) she was just super steady and I think that gave us a sense of calm,” Dugalić said.

The Bruins limited the Blue Devils to 19 second-half points on 23% shooting. Duke was 17 of 32 from the field in the first half.

UCLA, which set a program record for wins in a season and has won 29 in a row, will await the winner of Monday’s regional final between Texas and Michigan. The Final Four will start Friday at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

The Bruins will look to improve upon last year’s 34-point loss in last year’s national semifinals and move one step closer to capturing the program’s first NCAA national championship.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure,” Lauren Betts said after scoring a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds en route to being named the Most Outstanding Player of the regional.

“This means so much to everybody and I’m just so proud of this program.”

UCLA postgame press conference after win over Duke

Watch the video below courtesy of the NCAA for their full thoughts on the victory and return to the Final Four: