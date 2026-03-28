UCLA HC Cori Close, players after Sweet 16 win over Minnesota

Top-seeded UCLA pulled away from fourth-seeded Minnesota in the second half of an 80-56 win in the Sacramento 2 Regional semifinals at the Golden 1 Center.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

The Bruins (34-1) will play second-seeded Louisiana State or third-seeded Duke in Sunday’s Elite Eight. It will be the program’s second consecutive regional final appearance, third since 2018 and fourth overall.

UCLA head coach Cori Close and players Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice addressed the media after the victory.

“They forced us to make some real adjustments,” Close said after UCLA led just 34-29 at halftime.

Rice scored 15 of her team-high 21 points after halftime and the Bruins shot 57.1% after the break.

“I felt like I got some good matchups, good looks at the basket,” Rice said.

Betts was once again a dominant force on both ends coming off her career-high 35-point effort in the previous round. The Naismith Trophy finalist had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go with five of the team’s nine blocked shots.

“Just coming out with a mentality that you’re just going to take away what they want to do,” Betts said of the defensive effort.

UCLA postgame press conference

Watch the full video below courtesy of the NCAA for their full thoughts after the victory: