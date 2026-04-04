UCLA HC Cori Close, players discuss Final Four win over Texas

UCLA held off a fourth-quarter charge from Texas in a physical, 51-44 win Friday at the Final Four in Phoenix. The victory secured the Bruins’ first-ever NCAA national championship game appearance and a date with South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

After the victory, UCLA head coach Cori Close, center Lauren Betts and guards Gabriela Jaquez and Gianna Kneepkens addressed reporters at Mortgage Matchup Center.

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Close told reporters that there wasn’t much flow to a game littered with 23 UCLA turnovers and plenty of contact against a high-pressure Texas defense.

“I told them there’s gonna be a game in the NCAA tournament that you’re gonna have to just grind it out and do it with your defense,” Close said. “And this was the game, we needed that. … It was not pretty in any way, shape or form.”

Among the key defensive plays was a blocked shot by Betts, the All-American and Big Ten defensive player of the year, in the game’s closing seconds to protect a 47-44 lead.

“We want this so bad for each other,” Betts said. “We want to make history. We want to do this for all of each other. I think it’s just our connectivity and that’s why we’ve gotten this far, and I’m just extremely proud of this group. Obviously, the job’s not finished.”

The Bruins won despite making just 4 of 13 3-point attempts. Kneepkens, who was 2 of 5 beyond the arc, said she was not feeling any pressure in her first Final Four appearance.

The Utah transfer was not part of last year’s UCLA run to the Final Four. The team’s top outside shooter said her focus was more on the other end of the floor.

“My mindset going in is I wanted to be super aggressive on the defensive end,” Kneepkens said. “Shots are gonna go in, they’re not gonna go in sometimes. If you play with your mind like that, basketball is not so fun. So, if you can focus on the things you can control, like boxing out, getting rebounds — just playing aggressive.”

Jaquez, who has been with the Bruins for the entirety of her four-year collegiate career, said she is looking forward to getting a chance to bring the first NCAA national title back to Westwood in her final game.

“This is what we all came here to do,” Jaquez said.

UCLA postgame press conference

Watch the video courtesy of the NCAA below of their full thoughts on the victory and opportunity to win a national championship: