UCLA HC Cori Close, players look ahead to facing Duke in Elite 8

UCLA head coach Cori Close and guards Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker addressed the media Saturday ahead of the top-seeded Bruins’ meeting with third-seeded Duke in the Sacramento 2 Regional final at the Golden 1 Center.

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Close said the Blue Devils are a “well prepared” team and different than the one the Bruins defeated 89-59 in late November. Duke started the season 3-6 and have lost just two games since.

“I think they just grew in their confidence and I think they earned that,” Close told reporters. “Nobody gave that to them, in my opinion. … Credit to their staff. That’s not easy to do in those really rocky beginning moments to just fight for a little bit more belief, a little bit more skill improvement and a little bit more tactical efficiency. I have a lot of respect.”

Duke advanced to the regional final on guard Ashlon Jackson‘s buzzer-beating 3-pointer Friday that slowly rolled around the rim and in to knock off second-seeded Louisiana State, 87-85.

Close said the Bruins, who defeated fourth-seeded Minnesota earlier in the evening, had a similar reaction to the crowd in attendance.

“Our players were going crazy,” Close said. “I haven’t seen that many that go around the rim that much and go in. But what a great moment, she’ll never forget that.”

As UCLA continues to advance through the tournament, the days together for a senior- and graduate-heavy roster also continue to dwindle.

“We’re definitely just trying to stay super present and enjoy every practice we have, every hangout we have,” Kneepkens said.

UCLA press conference looking ahead to Duke

Watch the video below courtesy of the NCAA to get their full thoughts on the matchup: