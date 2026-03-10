UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talks about Big Ten Tournament

UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin spoke on Tuesday about preparing for the Big Ten Tournament and much more.

Cronin spoke about the team’s drastically improved turnover rate since the beginning of the season, something we wrote about yesterday.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Cronin also touched on the improvement of Tyler Bilodeau as a scorer this year, and what makes him one of the best shooters he’s ever coached.

He also talked extensively about player development, why it’s such a big key for him, and how Eric Freeny in many ways is the poster child for that development. Additionally, he talked about his background being around high school coaches, and why that makes him prioritize player development.

You can watch the full video here: