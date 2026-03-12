UCLA Hosts Another Group of Visitors on Wednesday

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting.

For the second straight day, UCLA had a pretty loaded list of visitors come through Westwood on Wednesday.

And once again, BRO has all of the names and info on those who stopped by UCLA.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE.

It’s the perfect time to take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

To go to the original post on Tuesday’s visits, go to Tuesday’s BRO Recruiting Buzz.