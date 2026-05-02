UCLA Keeps 4-Star CB JuJu Johnson Home, Lands His Commitment

“Stay home.”

Those were the tweets coming from UCLA staffers this week.

Then UCLA got four commitments — from out of state recruits.

But now we know what they were talking about. They were alluding to one of the Bruins’ top targets in the 2026 class, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson.

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A longtime lean to Oklahoma, Johnson instead joined the building momentum in Westwood and announced his commitment to the Bruins on Saturday.

JuJu Johnson

Johnson had been offered by the Bruins in March of 2025, but he had all but eliminated UCLA after the coaching change, and especially when assistant Demetrice Martin was not retained.

Enter the new staff, and Eddie Whitley Jr., and the Bruins re-emerged in his recruitment, lining up an official visit but still having to battle the Sooners along with Miami, Michigan and new pesky threat Cal.

Instead of taking official visits elsewhere, which were set to start this month, Johnson ended his recruitment on Saturday with his commitment to the Bruins.

Johnson is the nation’s No. 69 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He now becomes the highest-rated commit to Bob Chesney in the 2027 class, the first top-100 recruit and the first player ranked in the top 10 at his position nationally (No. 9) and in the state (No. 7).

Johnson, now UCLA’s 14th commitment in the class, has already been selected to play in the 2027 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.