UCLA Lands a New Commitment from OL Aidan Ray

UCLA is back in business in the Lone Star State.

The Bruins landed their third commitment from Texas in this class when Plano (Texas) Plano West three-star tackle Aidan Ray announced his commitment to UCLA.

After taking his official visit to Westwood over the weekend, Ray announced it moments ago.

He picked UCLA over USC, Northwestern, Kansas State, Houston and others.

The addition of Ray gives UCLA a trio of three-star tackles with Ray, Weston Hicks and Thurman Lyles, four-star interior linemen Jackson Roper and three-star interior lineman Gage Esty committed in the class.

And the Bruins are still in the running for two other interior offensive linemen who took official visits elsewhere, and the greater need is at offensive tackle, which is where Ray fits in.

Ray is a three-star in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

The industry ranks him as the No. 95 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 155 prospect in Texas.

On Rivals, he’s also rated as a three-star, an 86, the No. 90 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 153 prospect in Texas.