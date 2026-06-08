UCLA Lands OL Thurman Lyles After Official Visit to Westwood

Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Thurman Lyles made it the third straight visit weekend that UCLA landed a commitment from a visitor.

The 6-5, 250-pounder announced his commitment to the Bruins just moments ago.

And he becomes the fourth offensive lineman to commit to UCLA in the class, the second from the Sacramento area, along with Auburn (Calif.) Placer lineman Gage Esty, who was also on his official visit.

“I picked UCLA off the trust I have in coach (Bob) Chesney and coach (Chris) Smith to build me into the best person on the field and also off the field,” said Lyles.

Lyles had played at Elk Grove for the majority of his career before transferring to Grant.

His recruitment had really picked up, with USC offering him last week and Tennessee also previously offering him.

Offensive line coach Chris Smith was a big factor for Lyles.

“I love the way coach Smith broke down what was needed to get to the next level, the NFL,” Lyles told Bruin Report Online’s Tracy McDannald.

Lyles is a three-star in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals ranks him as the No. 99 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 96 prospect in California in 2027.