UCLA OC Dean Kennedy looks back on Week 1 of spring football camp

New UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy addressed local reporters Saturday for the first time since his hire in the offseason.

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Kennedy, one of seven on-field assistant coaches brought over from James Madison by head coach Bob Chesney, looked back on the Bruins’ first two practices in Week 1 of spring camp.

Kennedy addressed the learning process for a team that brought in 43 early-enrollee transfers, including several key JMU players, as the staff looks to set the standard over the next month of spring practices.

UCLA OC Dean Kennedy press conference

Watch the video below courtesy of UCLA Athletics for his thoughts on inheriting star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the thought process behind the install of the offense, and much more, after Saturday’s practice open to the media: