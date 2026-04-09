UCLA OC Dean Kennedy on Creating Explosiveness, Iamaleava

UCLA football’s offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy talked Thursday about what he saw from his offense on the fourth practice of spring.

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He spoke about how to create explosiveness in the running game and passing game, sorting through 20-plus offensive lineman to get meaningful snaps, and the leadership and willingness to learn from quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Transcript

SUCCESS WITH THIS STAFF BEING TOGETHER AT DIFFERENT LEVELS. WHAT ARE THE PHILOSOPHIES OR BELIEFS THAT HAVE ALLOWED YOU TO SUCCEED EVERYWHERE YOU’VE BEEN?

Yeah, you know, I think the big piece when you have a staff together is, everyone kind of understands the standards and expectations of what coach Chesney is setting. I think Coach Ches, in terms of setting the culture, he’s the best in the business, right, in making sure that people believe in themselves across the board, there’s no one better than him, so it kind of obviously starts with him, right, and then it trickles down and kind of like I said, everybody being together and knowing what the expectations are from the program standpoint only helped us expedite the process a little faster, and I think the cool part about being here right now is how bought in the players are for it, right, and we have a little bit of a saying that how you do one thing is how you do everything and you can see that–we’re using football as a platform to get better, but they’re making sure that they spill that over to every facet of their life, which is cool to see.

BULLET POINT HIS PHILOSOPHIES?

You know, positive attitude, urgency, we talk about, attention to detail, the things that we talk about–he talks about that stuff a lot in the team meetings and I think that’s such a big piece and the way he says it is, you look at all the successful people in the world and they all kind of carry those traits and what he’s trying and we’re trying pour that into the players as well.

WHEN YOUR OFFENSE IS PLAYING THE WAY YOU WANT IT TO, WHAT WOULD BE SOME WORDS YOU WOULD USE TO DESCRIBE IT?

I think the biggest thing is explosive–we talk about explosive plays a lot and that’s one of the key factors in our opinion of how I believe it’s the second stat that can define wins and losses from an offensive standpoint and so we talk about that a lot–we define it as 12 yards in the run game and 16 yards in the pass game and the way we’ve been talking and it’s still part of the process in terms of where this offense is going and where it needs to be, but then how do we find ways to stack those, right, and I think that’s a key piece. Our goal is for double-digit explosive plays a game.

GOT SOME ROOM IN RUN GAME, HOW IT GOING THERE?

Yeah, I think we’re trending in the right direction. That last play, I think, was really good for the offense just in terms of believing in each other, everybody being on the same page and starting to execute at a higher level–we’re still in Practice 4 and the second day of uppers, so there’s a lot of room to do and we’re still early in the process, but there were some good plays out there that we saw–you know, the quarterback killing a play, the quarterback checking a play and then all 11 people on the field executing it after we called one play and they changed it for whatever reason to another play, and I think when you have those things of making sure you’re playing reactionary football to what the defense is doing and trying to get us into the best position possible and then actually doing that in a live period, to me, that’s a really good job.

HOW SORT THROUGH 20-PLUS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN TO SEE WHAT YOU HAVE?

Yeah, I mean, that’s the big part about spring practice. We’re here to get better right now, we’re here to keep stacking days, we’re here to slowly keep moving in this process of stacking days, stacking plays and that’s a little bit from the evaluation where you take a step back at the end of spring ball and then you start to evaluate where you are as an offense, where you are from a personnel standpoint and then you start to make the moves going forward so that you’re hitting fall camp ready to roll.

HOW HELPFUL TO HAVE SO MANY JMU GUYS?

And obviously from the expectations and standards of the program and the culture, it helps it immensely; but then you’re also talking about the offense and what we’re trying to do, right? And you talk about Landon, you constantly see Landon talking to other players and he’s kind of being a second coach on the field–he might just be watching on the sideline, we saw him on a clip today where we broke the huddle, the receiver was going the other way and he was calling him over, right? It was a new install for that individual, but at the same time he had heard that language, he knew it, so I think you’re seeing them do a great job of coaching other players and they’re not just concerned with themselves, they’re pouring it into other people on the team, which is only going to curb the learning curve and make it a bit faster.

TIGHT END ROOM?

Yeah, I think they’ve done a great job. Obviously, we have some new people in that room, we have some people that were here last year, we brought some from JMU. From that standpoint, you’re seeing them from a toughness standpoint, right? We’re still not where we need to be from an execution standpoint, but what I’ve been happy with and what we’ve been happy with as a staff is the toughness piece, right? They’re putting in their nose, they’re getting there–we ask a lot out of them. We ask them to be involved in the protections, we ask them to be involved in the run game and then we also move them everywhere to go be an extension of the receiver corps, so there’s a lot on that position group for what we ask them to do, so I think the biggest piece is when you have the toughness factor, we can start to teach them all the other stuff that goes into the offense.

WHAT SEEN FROM QBS BEHIND NICO?

Yeah, I think the biggest thing–and I kind of said this last time, is what we talked about with the quarterbacks is the leadership piece, right? We had this one-on-one period where it was a competition between the O-line and the D-line and what we talked about with the quarterbacks was, hey, that’s a leadership period for you, that’s a time to make sure you tell the offensive line how much you’re with them and now to bring everyone else involved and what I was happy about that individual period, you saw all quarterbacks jumping around, right, and celebrating with the offensive line because the more we can be connected, the more of a connected group we can become, the more we can do.

WHAT’S IMPRESSED YOU MOST ABOUT NICO?

The leadership and the willingness to learn. Kind of like I talked about, and I think as you’re starting to get through different practices with him, it’s his willingness to now translate stuff that he may have screwed up on and then not make that same mistake twice. And you can see it, there’s a few clips today where he came back and threw the ball and we completed it, but we were a little late. Before I could go tell him, he was the first one to say, ‘I should have snapped my eyes a little faster.’ So you’re starting to see him correct his mistakes at a pretty high level, at a fast pace, and that’s what you want. We’re going to make mistakes, that’s what spring practice No. 4 is for, but it’s now, how do we constantly not make those mistakes, and I think you’re seeing that piece and then he is doing an excellent job from a leadership perspective and we need that.

HOW GREAT TO COACH A QB WHO CAN LEARN THAT FAST?

Yeah, I think when someone’s willing to put in all the work, it just makes our job easier – we love coming to work as a coaching staff, they love coming to learn and it’s just such a good relationship with that quarterback room because they love the classroom, they love the walk-throughs, they love being on the field, they love the extra work that we give them, whatever it is, they just want to be out here and get better, right, so when you have that piece, like I said before, the sky is the limit. When you have all those pieces–not even talking about their actual talent, because they are all talented–but before you even get there, they have all the pieces that make good quarterbacks great.

RECRUITING PITCH HERE?

You know, I think the biggest thing is you look at this place, right? This institution, from the academic standpoint, right? Like, truly we have it all, and I think that’s the biggest piece, of understanding football’s the platform that we have, but now when you add in everything else that this place has to offer is that we’re going to help set you up for life; this program is going to help set you up for life and this institution is going to help set you up for life because football ends for everybody and people are always going to have a life after football and I think that’s what makes this place so great on top of the football is everything else it can do for you outside of football.

MIKEY MATTHEWS VOCAL, HOW GREAT?

It’s so important, right? Leadership and when you have a connected group, it takes you from here to the next step. It is so important that we have multiple players in each position group leading their position groups and then bringing their position groups and tying them back all together, so I think when you have Mikey, who’s been here, who’s played at a high level, he’s been here previously and he’s executed at a high level, he’s caught a lot of footballs in his career, so now when you have a guy like that where the younger guys can lean on and then also the new guys, you’re seeing them blend in with those, some of the JMU guys blend in with him, so the more we can talk and be positive and have a positive attitude and just keep getting better with people who are helping lead, it’s just going to keep helping us grow.

WALKING AROUND PACING THROUGH STRETCH LINES?

Yeah, I think I just like to pace; I don’t like standing still. I’ve got the attention span of a 2-year-old, so I like to just keep walking around. But I think, like we stressed before, it’s just like making sure going through each position group, talking to each position group, kind of what the expectations and what we’re trying to work on for that day and just kind of getting them ready for the next whatever it is, right, whether it be a competition period, whether it be a tempo. I just like to move at the end of the day; I don’t like sitting still.

HOW ADVANTAGEOUS IT IS HAVING DIFFERENT BODY TYPES AT SKILL POSITIONS, YOU’VE SAID THAT?

Hey, you did you your homework, I like that. I think it’s very important. The way we use our tight ends–they’re in our run game, they’re part of our O-line, they’re part of the receivers, we might even put them in the backfield and be part of running backs. What we can do with them is part of how much they learn, right, and who we have and that’s such a big piece when you have multiple different body types of tight ends; now you’re talking about, you can kind of do a lot more but still have your identity within the offense, and the same thing goes for the running back room, right? To me they’re also part of the O-line protections. We ask them to be out in certain pass concepts depending on matchups, so the more different body types you have, the more you can grow and put more stress on the defense.