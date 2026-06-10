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UCLA offers 2029 DL Kingston Jimmerson at Redlands camp

Tracy McDannaldby: Tracy McDannald47 minutes agoTracy_McDannald
Kingston Jimmerson Legi Suiaunoa Redlands camp
Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic defensive lineman Kingston Jimmerson, a 2029 recruit, with UCLA defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa after landing a scholarship offer at the University of Redlands camp on June 8, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Kingston Jimmerson)

The Santa Margarita Catholic defensive lineman tells Bruin Report Online about his conversation with the staff after a camp performance.

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