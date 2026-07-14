UCLA offers four-star 2027 point guard

UCLA has extended an offer to four-star 2027 point guard Antonio Pemberton.

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Pemberton, out of Lawrence (Mass.) Master’s Academy International, is a 6-1, 165-pound prospect who’s a consensus four-star across the three ratings systems. On Rivals, he’s the No. 48 overall prospect and the No. 13 point guard nationally.

He is the latest guard offered by UCLA in the 2027 class, joining most notably Jalen Davis, Navorro Bowman, and Micah Gordon. Pemberton has been offered by more than 20 schools, but has not yet been targeted by many of the heavy hitters in college basketball. Probably his highest profile offer other than UCLA is Michigan State, which just offered as well.

In a recent story by Jamie Shaw, Pemberton shared that he’s not yet ironing out his fall official visit plans, hoping to finish the AAU season before finalizing plans. He’s on the adidas circuit in AAU.

In an interview with Joe Tipton in mid-June, he mentioned that he’s prioritizing schools with high academics, which would perhaps indicate a real fit with UCLA. He participated in the NBPA Top 100 camp in June and was the second-leading scorer during the event.

Watch Pemberton in action here at FIBA U-18 (he played for the Dominican Republic):