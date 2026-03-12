UCLA OL Garrett DiGiorgio likens NFL draft process to 'speed dating'

The NFL Combine and Shrine Bowl experiences are about far more than showcasing on-field abilities in front of scouts from every franchise. Offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio, one of two UCLA players who were among more than 300 draft-eligible prospects in Indianapolis two weeks ago, talked to nearly all 32 teams.

After taking part in select drills Wednesday at UCLA’s Pro Day, DiGiorgio looked back on the experience and likened it to “speed dating.” The interview process was so condensed that it’s not quite easy to infer which teams are more interested than others, he said.

“It’s hard to say,” DiGiorgio said. “I can’t say necessarily which team had like a specific interest in me. It’s hard to tell. All these guys are trying to get a tell on everybody, trying to get people moved up their draft board, trying to see who they want to bring in. … I know at the Shrine Bowl I met with almost all 32 teams. But, again, it was kind of like a speed dating-type vibe where they pulled you and just had like a 15-, 20-minute talk.”

But DiGiorgio did not go into the pre-draft process completely blind. Ex-UCLA teammates Sean Rhyan and Jon Gaines II are all represented by the same agency.

DiGiorgio said the two offered guidance to prepare for the process.

“I feel like they gave me pretty good insight in terms of what to expect for informals and just the meetings there with the scouts or anything else in terms of medicals,” DiGiorgio said.

Versatility could be DiGiorgio’s ticket to NFL

DiGiorgio was the Bruins’ most versatile lineman in 2025. The three-year starter at right tackle moved inside to right guard early into his final season.

Now, he could be looking at another position change.

“We really just talked about my versatility a lot in terms of being a swing player at the next level,” DiGiorgio said. “They talked to me about possibly getting ready to play some center and take snaps inside in the middle, too.”

Garrett DiGiorgio interview after UCLA Pro Day

Watch the full video below for his full thoughts, including how a revolving door of position coaches helped prepare him for potential life as a pro: