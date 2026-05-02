UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava looks back on camp after spring game

The first UCLA spring camp under new head coach Bob Chesney is in the books, and starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava shared his thoughts on the past month after Saturday’s spring game at the Rose Bowl

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“It was fun,” Iamaleava said. “My last spring game, so tried to go out there and enjoy it with the guys.”

Iamaleava touched on the chemistry developed with South Carolina transfer playmaker Brian Rowe, who made a one-hand catch that has been a common occurrence in camp.

Explosive plays are also an emphasis under new offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, Iamaleava said, and Rowe’s playmaking ability could help the Bruins meet their goal.

“I think it opens up a lot of stuff, man,” Iamaleava said of Rowe. “Just him having the big catch radius he does.

“At first, it was nine (explosive plays), but coach Kennedy changed it to 15 now. Yeah, we want 15 explosives. If we get 15 explosives, we should win the game.”

Watch the full video below to get Iamaleava’s thoughts on the plans before the team comes back together for summer workouts and fall camp, and more:

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava press conference after spring game