UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava on New Coaches, New Teammates, Scheme, Leadership, and More

In his first interview from spring practice, UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava talked about how he’s gotten close with head coach Bob Chesney and his relationship with offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.

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He spoke about learning the playbook, and the growing familiarity with his new teammate.

He said he’s gotten bigger physically, which will help with durability, but he’s still not at his goal weight.