UCLA rounding into form with another beatdown of USC, 89-68

UCLA rounding into form with another beatdown of USC, 89-68by: David Woods41 minutes agodaviddavidwoodsRead In AppMar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) celebrate against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesUCLA finished the regular season with a laugher, blowing out USC 89-68 in a game that was decided more or less in the final minutes of the first half.