UCLA Safety Cole Martin: "Coach Chesney is Just Different"

Returning UCLA safety Cole Martin talked to the media after practice Saturday.

He spoke about his decision to return to UCLA, how his first encounter with head coach Bob Chesney sealed the deal for him.

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The veteran DB talked about his dad, Demetrice Martin, UCLA’s secondary coach from last season, how his dad encouraged him to make his own decision in whether to return to UCLA.