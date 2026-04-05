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UCLA seeks first NCAA women's title in clash with South Carolina

Tracy McDannaldby: Tracy McDannald13 hours agoTracy_McDannald
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) high-five UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) on Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships.

A preview of the NCAA women's basketball national championship game Sunday afternoon between the Bruins and Gamecocks in Phoenix.

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