UCLA seniors Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice at national title celebration

Before the UCLA women’s basketball team celebrated its national championship Wednesday night, players addressed the media to look back on the accomplishment.

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The feat came with a whirlwind media tour that has not stopped since defeating South Carolina 79-51 in Phoenix.

Players Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice were among the seniors Bruin Report Online caught up with to get their thoughts on the team’s legacy, the opportunity to come back and hang a championship banner, the plethora of experiences in the aftermath such as an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, the upcoming WNBA draft, and more.

Lauren Betts

Gabriela Jaquez

Kiki Rice