UCLA Women's Basketball is the No. 1 Seed in the Big Ten Tournament

The UCLA women’s basketball team — ranked No. 2 nationally — will get a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament after receiving its No. 1 seed.

UCLA (28-1) won the Big Ten regular season crown with a perfect conference record of 18-0 after defeating rival USC Sunday, 73-50.

The Bruins won’t play until Friday, March 6th, which is the Tournament’s quarterfinals, at 9:00 a.m. PT. They will face the winner of Tuesday’s match-up between No. 8 Washington and No. 9 USC.

Iowa (24-5, 15-3) drew the No. 2 seed, with Michigan (24-5, 15-3) getting No. 3 and Minnesota (22-7, 13-5) drawing the No. 4 seed.

The Bruins are the defending Big Ten Tournament Champions, having won the 2025 event in their first season in the conference.

(Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

The Tournament lineup, times and telecasts:

Wednesday, March 4 – First Round

Game 1 | #12 Nebraska vs. #13 Indiana | 3:30 p.m. ET | Peacock

Game 2 | #10 Illinois vs. #15 Wisconsin | 25 minutes following Game 1 | Peacock

Game 3 | #11 Oregon vs. #14 Purdue | 25 minutes following Game 2 | Peacock

Thursday, March 5 – Second Round

Game 4 | #8 Washington vs. #9 USC | 12 p.m. ET | BTN

Game 5 | #5 Ohio State vs. G1 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 4 | BTN

Game 6 | #7 Michigan State vs. G2 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN

Game 7 | #6 Maryland vs. G3 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 6 | BTN

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

Game 8 | #1 UCLA vs. G4 Winner | 12 p.m. ET | BTN

Game 9 | #4 Minnesota vs. G5 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 8 | BTN

Game 10 | #2 Iowa vs. G6 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN

Game 11 | #3 Michigan vs. G7 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 10 | BTN

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Game 12 | G8 Winner vs. G9 Winner | 2 p.m. ET | BTN

Game 13 | G10 Winner vs. G11 Winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | BTN

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

Game 14 | G12 Winner vs. G13 Winner | 2:15 p.m. ET | CBS