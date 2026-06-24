UCLA to face Saint Mary’s in November in Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego

Release from UCLA:

SAN DIEGO – The UCLA men’s basketball team will face Saint Mary’s in its first of two games at the Rady Children’s Invitational, hosted by the University of San Diego, on Thursday, Nov. 26.

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The two-day tournament takes place Nov. 26 and 27 and features UCLA, Saint Mary’s, Georgetown and Texas. Georgetown will face Texas on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 11:30 a.m. (PT), while the Bruins will take on Saint Mary’s at 2 p.m. (PT). Both games on Thursday will be nationally televised by FS1.

The tournament’s third-place game on Friday, Nov. 27, will begin at 11:30 a.m. (PT). The championship contest will tip-off at 2 p.m. (PT). Both games on Friday will be nationally televised by FOX.

UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on March 13, 2026. (Credit: Junfu Han | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Games on both days will take place inside Jenny Craig Pavilion on the campus of the University of San Diego (tournament website).

Tickets for the two-day tournament are available by visiting www.RadyChildrensInvitational.com. The two-day pass prices range from $95-$200, with each day featuring two games. For each ticket sold, $5 will be donated to Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

UCLA has gone 3-1 in the all-time series with Georgetown, 3-3 against Texas, and 11-2 versus Saint Mary’s. The Bruins last played Saint Mary’s in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, earning a 72-56 victory in the Round of 32 contest, played in Portland, Ore.

UCLA has not faced Georgetown since the fourth game of the 2012-13 season, at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn (Barclays Center). Georgetown won that showdown, 78-70. Later that season, the Bruins faced Texas at Reliant Stadium in Houston – the Bruins defeated the Longhorns, 65-63, in the most recent meeting between the two programs.

Rady Children’s Invitational – Schedule

Times listed are Pacific.

Thursday, Nov. 26

11:30 a.m. – Georgetown vs. Texas (TV: FS1)

2 p.m. – Saint Mary’s vs. UCLA (TV: FS1)

Friday, Nov. 27

11:30 a.m. – third-place game (TV: FOX)

2 p.m. – championship game (TV: FOX)