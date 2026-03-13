UCLA Welcomes Several More Visitors on Thursday

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting.

For the third day in a row, UCLA had a number of visitors come through Westwood on Thursday.

And like the previous two days, BRO has all of the names and info on those who were at UCLA.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE.

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