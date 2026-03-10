UCLA wing Eric Dailey talks about the value of rage-baiting

UCLA junior wing Eric Dailey Jr. talked on Tuesday before the Big Ten Tournament about…the value of rage-baiting your teammates.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Dailey talked about how locker room teasing has helped to build the team’s toughness, and who the easiest player to rage-bait on the team is (Trent Perry).

Dailey also talked about his development as a player since arriving at UCLA, and how Mick Cronin has helped him improve as a defender.

The junior also talked about whether moving to the four over the last few games has helped him significantly, or whether it’s more just a matter of finding good matchups on the floor.

Watch the full video here: