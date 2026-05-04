UCLA Wins Another National Championship in Beach Volleyball

The No. 3-seeded UCLA beach volleyball team took home the NCAA championship Sunday, beating No. 1-seed Stanford.

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It’s UCLA’s third national championship in beach volleyball, the school’s third NCAA championship this academic year and its 127th overall.

UCLA won the first set on five courts, so it just needed one more win on the three remaining courts to secure the championship. There wasn’t much suspense as UCLA led on all three courts before UCLA’s No. 1 pair of Sally Perez and Maggie Boyd clinched the title.

THE BRUINS ARE YOUR 2026 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆🐻#NCAABeachVB x 🎥 ESPN / @uclabeachvb pic.twitter.com/Wdi8iOrrRv — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 3, 2026

Three Bruin pairs were named to the NCAA All-Tournament team: Boyd and Perez, Harper Cooper and Alexa Fernandez and Kenzie Brown and Mallory LaBreche.

The team started the season ranked No. 1, but after losing two of its first four matches of the season — and one of those to Stanford — it fell to No. 2. UCLA then bounced back and beat Stanford a few weeks later, and the Bruins and Cardinal then spent the season trading off the No. 1 ranking seemingly week by week.

UCLA made it pretty clear, however, which was the better team when it won the rubber game between the two squads by dominating the championship match Sunday.

UCLA finished the season with a 34-6 record.

The Bruins won back-to-back beach volleyball championships in 2018 and 2019, and by winning this year got the double-bonus of successfully keeping Stanford from winning its first championship ever in beach volleyball.

During the 2025-2026 academic year, UCLA has won three national championships: No. 125 in men’s water polo, No. 126 in women’s basketball and now No. 127 in beach volleyball.

So far in this academic year, UCLA leads the nation with 3 national championships. Notre Dame is the only other school which has won 2.

UCLA’s baseball team (43-4), which has been ranked No. 1 the entire college baseball season, could make it four championships for the year.