UCLA Women's Basketball Adds Slovenian Guard Lina Jerkovic

UCLA women’s basketball had added another piece to its 2026-27 roster, announcing the signing of Slovenian guard Lina Jerkovic on Sunday.

Jerkovic, who will turn 19 on June 22, will be coming in as a freshman for next season. She’s competed at the U-18 level for the last two years. She played in seven games for the Slovenian Eurobasket U-18 team and averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during that stretch. She’s 5’9, so good size for a guard at the college level.

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Unless I’m misreading it and Jerkovic is a far more common last name in Slovenia than I suspect, she’s also in the same youth organization as her sister, Hana Jerkovic, who projects as a potential UCLA level target as well, as a 5’9 point guard who’s two years younger than Lina. It’ll be interesting to see if she moves up from the U-16 to U-18 team next season.

She’s the second freshman to join next year’s team alongside Spanish guard Somto Okafor. The class is largely made up of transfers, with those two joining Bonnie Deas, Elina Aarnisalo, KK Bransford, Donovan Hunter, and Addy Brown.

Combined with returning players Lina Bilic, Sienna Betts, Amanda Muse, Timea Gardiner, and Christina Karamouzi, the Bruins have 12 total players on roster for next year, and now with some solid developmental pieces for future seasons.

UCLA women’s basketball lost six WNBA Draft picks from last year’s team, but the Bruins have gamely approached offseason recruiting with an attempt to reload rather than rebuild, adding some proven college talent in players like Brown, Hunter, and Aarnisalo especially. Still, it’s going to be a major undertaking to even come close to the run of the last two years, when the Bruins made two straight Final Fours, and won it all last year.