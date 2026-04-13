UCLA women's basketball adds transfer guard Donovyn Hunter

UCLA women’s basketball has picked up its second transfer commitment in as many days with TCU guard Donovyn Hunter signing on to be a Bruin.

Hunter joins Elina Aarnisalo, who transferred back to UCLA after spending a year at North Carolina, and Arkansas guard Bonnie Deas as transfer commitments to the Bruins. From what we know, UCLA is still targeting a post and at least one more guard/wing type.

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Hunter, a rising senior, averaged 10.2 points per game for the Horned Frogs this season to go along with 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. She’s a solid shooter, with an effective field goal percentage of 54.9%. At six feet, she has good size for the guard position.

If Hunter is familiar to you, she actually began her college career in the old Pac-12 at Oregon State, and teamed with current Bruin Timea Gardiner while there.

UCLA is reloading heavily in the Transfer Portal after losing six seniors from this year’s national championship team — Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens, Gabriela Jaquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker, and Angela Dugalic. As Cori Close has said, though, the goal is not to rebuild but to reload, and so far the transfer acquisitions point to an aggressive strategy of trying to put together another top 10-ish team in 2026-27.