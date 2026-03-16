UCLA women's basketball earn No. 1 seed in Sacramento for NCAA tourney

It was never a question of whether UCLA would be one of the four No. 1 seeds, but if the second-ranked Bruins were convincing enough to be the top overall seed for the women’s NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday. Alas, double the amount of Quad 1 victories was not enough to unseat top-ranked and undefeated Connecticut, which ousted the Bruins in last year’s Final Four.

UCLA (31-1) earned the top seed in the Sacramento Regional and will host 16th-seeded Cal Baptist in the first round Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. It marked the second consecutive year that the Bruins earned a No. 1 seed heading into March Madness after doing so for the first time in program history last year.

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A season of dominance

UCLA swept the Big Ten’s regular-season and conference tournament championships and will take a 25-game winning streak into the tournament.

Along the way, head coach Cori Close guided the team to an 18-1 mark in Quad 1 games. The lone blemish was an 11-point loss in late November on a neutral floor in Las Vegas against a Texas team that finished No. 3 in the final regular-season Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UCLA head coach Cori Close addresses the watch party crowd after being named the top seed in the Sacramento Regional pic.twitter.com/YulknOIJ3w — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) March 16, 2026

The Bruins are on a quest for back-to-back Final Four appearances, with national championship aspirations that have only grown with each dominant victory. The travel-friendly path, if successful, will take them from L.A. to Sacramento to Phoenix.

UCLA beat opponents by an average margin of 29.4 points. There were 14 victories of 30 or more points, including seven of 40 or more, a pair of 51-point romps, a 62-point rout and an 87-point laugher over Cal Poly in December.

The Bruins had their share of tests, too. In 12 wins over ranked opponents, they won by an average of 21.4 points. That included a seven-point win over Ohio State and three-point win over Michigan — both regular-season meetings on the road.

Bruins have wealth of talent

A group of potential future WNBA first-round draft picks is headlined by Lauren Betts. The center became the first player in Big Ten history to earn both player and defensive of the year honors in the same season.

Betts, who is averaging 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocked shots per game, is one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie center of the year award she won last season.

Teammates Gabriela Jaquez (Cheryl Miller Award, small forward) and Gianna Kneepkens (Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award, shooting guard) are also finalists at their respective positions.

Star guard Kiki Rice, the Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten tournament, increased most of her numbers across the board. Forward Angela Dugalic was the league’s top reserve, while freshman Sienna Betts came into her own in the tournament title win over Iowa.

Kneepkens and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, both transfer portal additions, bolstered UCLA’s outside shooting and playmaking to help keep defenses honest when crowding Lauren Betts.

Now, the Bruins’ mix of Final Four experience and offseason pick-ups are looking to finish the job this postseason.