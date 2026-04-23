UCLA women's basketball lands transfer Addy Brown

The UCLA women’s basketball has added another key piece of the puzzle, with Iowa State transfer Addy Brown signing on to be a Bruin.

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From what we know, it came down to UCLA and Vanderbilt, and the Bruins were able to make an emphatic case to Brown about why she should join the reigning national champions.

Iowa State Cyclones’ forward Addy Brown (24) drives with the ball around Arizona State Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) during the secondquarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa

Brown is a significant addition for the Bruins. The 6-2 forward averaged 11.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last year while also chipping in 5.3 assists per game for the Cyclones. She’s a solid shooter with range to the three-point line, and she shoots a pretty high volume, at nearly four attempts per game for her career.

She joins a transfer class that already includes Bonnie Deas from Arkansas, Elina Aarnisalo on a return trip from North Carolina, and Donovyn Hunter from TCU. The class is likely still unfinished, with the Bruins looking for at least one more player for the 2026-27 season.