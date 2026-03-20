UCLA women's basketball practice footage in prep for NCAA tournament

The first 15 minutes of the UCLA women’s basketball team’s 90-minute practice was open to the media Friday at Pauley Pavilion.

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Bruin Report Online captured footage after the team’s opening stretch.

UCLA, the top seed in Sacramento Regional 2, ran through drills on offense including finding backdoor cutters to basket on one end of the court and working through their options in a separate drill on the opposite end.

The Bruins will host 16th-seeded Cal Baptist at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Watch the full practice video below: