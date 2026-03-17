UCLA women's basketball stars Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice named USBWA All-Americans

UCLA center Lauren Betts was named a first-team All-American and guard Kiki Rice was selected to the third team in an announcement Tuesday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

The duo helped the Bruins (31-1) sweep the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships and earn a No. 1 seed for a second consecutive year heading into Saturday’s NCAA tournament opener.

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UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) defends Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke during the first half of the Big Ten tournament championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 8, 2026. (Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

Lauren Betts

The Big Ten player and defensive player of the year earned her second consecutive USBWA first-team selection. Betts was joined on the first team by Connecticut teammates Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes and Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo.

Betts is averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and shooting 57.7% from the field heading into March Madness. The reigning national defensive player of the year and her ability to step out onto the perimeter on switches makes the Bruins arguably the most versatile defense in the field.

Betts is also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie center of the year award she won last season.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice holds a piece of the net after earning Most Outstanding Player honors and leading the Bruins to back-to-back Big Ten women’s basketball tournament championships at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 8, 2026. (Greg Turk | Bruin Report Online)

Kiki Rice

After earning various honorable mention All-American honors the previous two seasons, Rice has claimed her greatest national recognition to date.

Rice was joined on the third team by Oklahoma center Raegan Beers, Duke forward Toby Fournier, Texas guard Rori Harmon, Louisiana State guard Flau’jae Johnson and Michigan guard Olivia Olson.

After earning first-team All-Big Ten honors, Rice followed it up with being named the Most Outstanding Player in the conference tournament last week in Indianapolis. This season, Rice is playing more off the ball with the addition of Charlisse Leger-Walker and has seen most of her numbers improve across the board.

Rice enters the tournament averaging 15.3 points on 50.3% shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.