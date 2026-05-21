UCLA's Jordan Woolery Named Softball America Player of the Year

UCLA’s Official Release:

Senior infielder Jordan Woolery on the UCLA softball team has been named Softball America’s National Player of the Year, the outlet announced Tuesday morning.

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Woolery was also named the 2026 Big Ten Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Big Ten and NFCA All-West Region honors earlier this season. She was also selected as a Top 10 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

Woolery has produced one of the most prolific offensive seasons in college softball history. Batting .506 with 34 home runs and 111 RBIs, she is on pace to become the first player in NCAA Division I history to hit above .500 while recording at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in a season.

Her 111 RBIs and 212 total bases rank second in NCAA history, trailing only Laura Espinoza’s marks of 128 RBIs and 232 total bases set in 1995. Woolery is averaging 1.91 RBIs per game, the highest mark in NCAA history. She also broke UCLA’s single-season RBI record of 91, previously set by Stacey Nuveman in 1999.

Woolery’s 34 home runs are tied for fifth-most in NCAA history and rank third nationally this season, trailing only teammate Megan Grant (40) and Oklahoma’s Kendall Wells (37). She also ranks second in the nation behind Grant in slugging percentage (1.191) and OPS (1.794), fourth in batting average (.506) and fifth in base hits (90).

She has also excelled defensively, ranking fourth nationally in defensive runs saved at 6.18 per data platform 643 Charts. Woolery has committed only three errors and owns a .992 fielding percentage across 58 starts at first base.

Woolery capped her standout career by becoming the 11th player in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors in all four seasons. She also became the third Bruin to win both a conference Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year award during her career. Woolery was selected in the first round of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft, going sixth overall to the Utah Talons.

Woolery and UCLA open the NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional this Friday versus UCF at 6 p.m. PT at Easton Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.