UCLA's Mick Cronin, Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau After Win over Rutgers in Big Ten Tourney

UCLA basketball overcame Rutgers in the third-round of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday, 72-59.

In this post-game video, UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin praised Donovan Dent for achieving the first triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history. He also spoke to UCLA’s improved defense, and spoke highly of Rutgers and their coach Steve Pikiell.

Donovan Dent commented about how he knew he was one rebound away from a double-double.

Tyler Bilodeau spoke about how he benefits from playing with Dent.