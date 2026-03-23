UCLA's Mick Cronin, Eric Dailey and Xavier Booker Talk After Second-Round Loss to UConn

UCLA lost in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 to Connecticut, 73-57.

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In the post-game press conference, UCLA coach Mick Cronin talked about not being able to score against UConn, and after the loss how it’s now time to be a father figure to his players. He thought the difference in the game was UConn’s physicality.

He said that if the worst thing that ever happens to Tyler Bilodeau was that he couldn’t play in this game, he’ll have a hell of a life.

Eric Dailey talked about how tough it is to recently play well and then not have Tyler Bilodeau in the game, and how the seniors were crying in the locker room.

Xavier Booker spoke about putting in the work and the team coming a long way but coming up short.

All three said that, even without Bilodeau, it was still five on five.