UCLA's Scott Taylor on Adding Weight, the Hybrid Position, Coach Chesney and More

Scott Taylor, the sophomore-to-be who has been a mainstay with the first-string at the hybrid edge/linebacker position, talked to the media Thursday after practice.

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He talked about the overwhelming presence of head coach Bob Chesney, in the program and on the practice field.

He spoke about the difference in the program this spring with the new coaching staff.

He’s noticeably bigger physically than last season, so he talked about how he’s put on good weight and is now up to 245 pounds.