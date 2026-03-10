UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent earn Big Ten honors

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau and point guard Donovan Dent earned All-Big Ten recognition Tuesday, as the league revealed its honorees and major award winners from the separate coaches’ and select media vote.

Bilodeau was a third-team selection and Dent was an honorable mention pick. The duo helped the Bruins finish the regular season 21-10, including 13-17 in conference play, and earn the No. 6 seed in this week’s Big Ten tournament.

Bilodeau improves offensive efficiency

The 6-foot-9 senior led the Bruins in scoring with 18.0 points on 51.8% shooting to go with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 46.2% on 3-point attempts and 86.5% at the free-throw line.

All numbers were an improvement from a year ago, his first year at UCLA after transferring from Oregon State.

“We’ve got great passers on this team and I’m just trying to find the open areas and getting shots,” Bilodeau said.

The victory over crosstown rival USC in this past weekend’s regular-season finale was a quintessential showcase of Bilodeau’s scoring prowess. He scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting — all in the first half — to set the tone in the 21-point thrashing of the Trojans.

Bilodeau scored in double figures in all but three of his 29 appearances this season, including a career-high 34 points in a December win over UC Riverside. He also helped breathe new life into the Bruins’ season in mid-January, drilling a game-winning 3-pointer to beat then-No. 4 Purdue at Pauley Pavilion.

“Tyler can shoot, man. Tyler’s gonna get a chance to play in the NBA,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said after win over USC. “He’s one of the best shooters in the country when he gets his feet set. He’s a tremendous shooter, and he works unbelievably hard at it.”

Dent closes regular season on heater

After looking like a shell of the player the Bruins brought in from the transfer portal for most of the season, there was perhaps no better floor general in the country who closed the year stronger than Dent.

Over the final five games, the New Mexico transfer recorded a staggering 53 assists to just two turnovers. The stretch included a career-high 15 assists on two occasions, and one game included the buzzer-beating layup to beat top-10 Illinois at Pauley Pavilion more than two weeks ago.

“If he can get in the lane, he’s as good as there is in college basketball if he can get in there,” Cronin said.

For the season, Dent averaged 13.3 points and 7.5 assists. The late-season surge moved him up to fourth in the Big Ten and sixth nationally with a 3.88-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. It’s in stark contrast to the version of Dent that had 29 turnovers in a nine-game span from late November to early January.

While Dent shot just 41.5% from the field, his scoring has had flashes as he improved balancing when to be a facilitator and when to attack down the stretch. He scored 20 points or more on seven occasions, including a season-high 30 in the first meeting with the Trojans two weeks ago.

“It’s very, very smooth to get assists when I have people shooting 40% — three players from the 3 — so it just makes my life easier,” Dent said. “I think I just got more and more comfortable as the season went on, and now I just feel good with the ball in my hand, making the right read every time.”

Rest of Big Ten awards

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg was named the conference’s player of the year.

Lendeborg headlined an All-Big Ten first-team that included Keaton Wagler (Illinois), Bennett Stirtz (Iowa), Jeremy Fears Jr. (Michigan State), Pryce Sandfort (Nebraska) and Braden Smith (Purdue). Wagler, Lendeborg, Fears and Smith were both coaches and media selections.

Wagler was also the league’s unanimous freshman of the year. He was joined on the all-freshman team by Trey McKenney (Michigan), David Mirkovic (Illinois), Braden Frager (Nebraska) and Hannes Steinbach (Washington).

The second-team honorees were Sandfort (media), Stirtz (coaches), Lamar Wilkerson (Indiana), Nick Martinelli (Northwestern), Bruce Thornton (Ohio State), Nick Boyd (Wisconsin) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan). Boyd, Martinelli and Boyd were picked by both the coaches and media.

Joining Bilodeau on the third team were Wilkerson, John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Steinbach from the media vote. The coaches picked Johnson and ex-UCLA center Aday Mara (Michigan).

Mara was also named the league’s defensive player of the year. He was joined on the all-defensive team by teammates Lendeborg and Johnson, Kylan Boswell (Illinois) and Sam Hoiberg (Nebraska).

Dusty May earned Big Ten coach of the year in the media vote after leading the Wolverines to the regular-season championship. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was the coaches’ vote for the honor.

Frager was named the conference’s sixth man of the year.

Joining Dent as honorable mention selections were Boswell, Mirkovic, Elliot Cadeau (Michigan), Jaxon Kohler (Michigan State), Cade Tyson (Minnesota), Sam Hoiberg and Rienk Mast (Nebraska), John Mobley Jr. (Ohio State), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) and Tariq Francis (Rutgers).